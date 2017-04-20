× 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Double Stabbing in Mission Viejo; Investigation Underway

One man died and another is hospitalized in critical condition following a double stabbing at an apartment complex in Mission Viejo, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to a complex in the 28000 block of Marguerite Parkway following a report of a stabbing near the entrance just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The location is not far from The Shops at Mission Viejo.

When they arrived, deputies found two men had been stabbed.

Both men were transported to a local hospital by the Orange County Fire Authority, which also responded to the scene.

One of the stabbing victims later died, according to the release. His identity has not yet been released.

The other victim, who was critically wounded in the stabbing, remains hospitalized.

A motive for the case was not immediately known. Sheriff’s officials have also not said whether anyone was being sought in connection to the deadly incident.

As the investigation continues, authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be left by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.