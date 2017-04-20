18 Students Evaluated After Overdose Call at Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes; 2 Girls Hospitalized After Admitting to Alcohol Consumption

Two students at Dodson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes were hospitalized after firefighters were called to the campus for a report of an overdose Thursday morning, authorities said.

Paramedics were called to the school, at 28014 South Montereina Drive, just after 8:30 a.m. for a report of “ingestion,” according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron.

On scene, fire Battalion Chief John Mancha said firefighters were called in for a report of an overdose involving an unknown number of students.

Eighteen students were assessed, and two of those admitted to drinking alcohol, Mancha said. The school asked for the 18 children to be evaluated, Marron said.

The two students, both 12-year-old girls, were taken to a local hospital, he said. The other 16 students were evaluated on scene and released.

The campus is part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, a spokeswoman for which would not comment on the incident because it involved students.

Video from the scene showed a Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle was also at the campus. A call to the sheriff’s Lomita Station, which patrols Rancho Palos Verdes, was referred back to LAUSD.