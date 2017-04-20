$9.5 Million Settlement Awarded in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Dark Intersection by Dockweiler Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles City Council agreed Wednesday to pay $9.5 million to settle a lawsuit by the parents of a teenage girl who was fatally struck by a taxicab near Dockweiler State Beach.

Two years ago, 16-year-old Naomi Larsen had left the fire pits at the beach after midnight and was crossing Vista Del Mar with her friends when she was hit by the car, suffering injuries that led to her death weeks later.

In their suit, her parents, Stacey Larsen and Steven Potovsky, argued that the death of their daughter was a “foreseeable tragedy” because the city had failed to ensure safe ways for pedestrians to cross from the beach to their parked vehicles on the street. The highway was hazardous to pedestrians, but the city did nothing to fix the problem, the lawsuit alleged.

The city attorney’s office declined to comment on the settlement Wednesday.

