Buena Park School Board President Arrested After Thousands of Child Porn Images Found at Home: Fontana Police

The president of the Buena Park School District School Board was arrested after thousands of pornographic videos and images involving children were allegedly discovered at his residence following a monthslong investigation, the Fontana Police Department said Thursday.

Fontana police and multiple agencies in Montana — were the investigation began — have been looking into a group of individuals for the past six months who were distributing child porn online, according to a news release from the department.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities captured several videos and images from various members of the group.

Investigators tracked the IP addresses, which branched to pings in the Fontana area, prompting the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to get involved, according to Fontana Detective Jeremy Hale.

From there, the investigation moved to Buena Park, where authorities identified Dennis Brian Chambers as a suspect in the case, the release stated.

Chambers allegedly trafficked the porn in Fontana, according to police.

On Wednesday, detectives from the task force served a search warrant at Chambers’ Buena Park residence, located in the 8000 block of Taylor Street.

Authorities searched the home and found an electronic storage device containing thousands of child porn videos and images, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the child victims were Buena Park students, or if any of them were local, according to Hale. He described the case as “huge,” and said the case involved many people.

Chambers was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Central Jail on suspicion of distributing and possessing child pornography, according to the release.

He is being held on $250,000, jail records showed.

The suspect was identified by police as the current president of the Buena Park school board. His four-year term was set to expire in 2018.

Chambers was elected to the school board in 2010, and was with the school district for the eight years prior to that, according to the Orange County Register.

In a statement Thursday, Buena Park School Superintendent Greg Magnuson said the district leaders were informed the previous day of the arrest.

“This was certainly shocking and greatly disturbing for all of his in the Buena Park School District,” Magnuson wrote, adding that they did not have any specific details about the charges against Chambers.

He said that during campus visits, Chambers was always accompanied by an adult school staff member when he interacted with students.

“Nevertheless, as this case proceeds, he will be asked to refrain from attending school functions or being on any of our school campuses.

“The safety and well-being of our students remains the highest priority of the Buena Park Elementary School District. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement and community partners to provide educational environments that are safe, secure and conducive to high-quality instructions,” Magnuson’s statement read.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Hale at 909-356-7156.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.