Gayle Anderson was live in Crenshaw District and Inglewood to see some of the historic venues that are featured on this Saturday's, April 22nd, 2017 Googie World Expo Tour.

The tour teaches participants about the exciting futuristic mid-century modern architecture created by the firm of Armet and Davis in the 1950s. They applied the "California coffee shop modern" style not only to restaurants, but to schools, churches, and even cemeteries. They designed more than 400 Denny's Restaurants and (Bob's) Big Boy restaurants all over the country spreading the style coast to coast.

Their work is exuberant, exciting and colorful - and almost all gone. Tour guests will visit some of the best remaining and rare examples of Googie architecture.

