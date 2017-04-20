Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser joined us live with her advice on how to talk to your teen about the new Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” Based on the bestselling book and executive produced by Selena Gomez, this very dark series tackles tough issues like depression, bullying and suicide. Should your teen be watching this show? Should parents see it? What types of conversation should you be having with your teen? Stacy Kaiser gave her insight on it all. Stacy Kaiser is the Editor at Large for Live Happy Magazine. For more information on Stacy Kaiser, visit her website or follow her on twitter or facebook @StacyKaiser. For more info on Live Happy Magazine, visit their website.
How to Talk to Your Kids About Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’
