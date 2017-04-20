× Kendrick Lamar to Host Surprise Album Signing at Compton Best Buy Thursday

Kendrick Lamar is surprising SoCal fans with an album signing at a Best Buy store in Compton on Thursday.

The Compton rapper will be signing copies of his new album ‘DAMN.’ at 4 p.m. at the Best Buy located at 230 Town Center Drive.

Only the first 3000 fans who purchased the album at the store by noon and received a wristband will be eligible for the signing at 4 p.m.

Lamar released ‘DAMN.’ on April 14 and the album is expected to reach around 300,000 in traditional album sales, earning the largest sales week of 2017 for a hip-hop album, according to Billboard.