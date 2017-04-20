Kendrick Lamar to Host Surprise Album Signing at Compton Best Buy Thursday

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage during day two at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on October 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

Kendrick Lamar is surprising SoCal fans with an album signing at a Best Buy store in Compton on Thursday.

The Compton rapper will be signing copies of his new album ‘DAMN.’ at 4 p.m. at the Best Buy located at 230 Town Center Drive.

Only the first 3000 fans who purchased the album at the store by noon and received a wristband will be eligible for the signing at 4 p.m.

Lamar released ‘DAMN.’ on April 14 and the album is expected to reach around 300,000 in traditional album sales, earning the largest sales week of 2017 for a hip-hop album, according to Billboard.