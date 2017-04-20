× L.A. City Council Candidate Apologizes for Comments He Made in YouTube Video About Mexicans

Los Angeles City Council candidate seeking to represent a heavily Latino district apologized Wednesday for comments he made about Mexicans in a YouTube video posted online nearly a decade ago.

Joe Bray-Ali, who is challenging City Councilman Gil Cedillo for the Council District 1 seat, appeared in a video titled “Ask a Mexican — Mexican Doorbell” that’s posted to his YouTube page.

In the video, Bray-Ali holds his young daughter and speaks directly to the camera.

“Dear Mexican, I’d like to know why all my neighbors think that the doorbell is a car horn. They wake up my baby,” Bray-Ali says.

