L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Set to Deliver State of the City Address, Unveil Annual Budget

Thursday will be a big day at Los Angeles City Hall, with Mayor Eric Garcetti delivering his yearly State of the City address and unveiling his annual budget.

Garcetti has been on a winning streak, securing reelection with 81% of the vote and helping to persuade voters to back a trio of tax hikes. But L.A. still has plenty of problems — crime, homelessness and a shaky city budget, to name a few. Here are some things to watch for as Garcetti spells out his vision and his financial priorities.

Confronting a big budget gap

Last month, city budget officials concluded that L.A. faces a shortfall of up to $224 million for the coming fiscal year. Things have gotten so dire, in fact, that the city is considering borrowing money just to pay for its ongoing legal bills. So what’s a mayor to do?

Holding the line on spending could disappoint the city’s employee unions, which have been clamoring for thousands of new hires. But efforts to secure additional funding — new developer fees or revenue from digital billboards, for example — could prove controversial among community groups.

By law, Garcetti must deliver a balanced budget.

