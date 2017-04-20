LAPD: Hit-and-Run Driver Returned to Scene Before Fleeing Second Time, Leaving Man Critically Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning who witnesses said returned to the scene of a crash in downtown Los Angeles that left a pedestrian critically injured before fleeing a second time.

A man believed to be in his 50s was in a crosswalk at the intersection of East 6th Street and Towne Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was struck by a dark colored Cadillac CTS, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Felix Padilla said.

The driver did not stop and witnesses watched as it continued eastbound on 6th Street, Padilla said.

Within minutes, a car resembling the hit-and-run vehicle returned to the scene and was approached by one of the witnesses who told the driver to stay and asked, “Why did you hit him?”

However, the driver ignored the witness and took off northbound on Stanford Avenue, Padilla said.

Investigators gathered information on the registered owner of the vehicle and were following up, Padilla said.

The victim suffered severe head and body trauma and was in critical condition following the crash.

The driver was described only as a black man in his 50s.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 213-486-0753.