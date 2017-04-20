Male Cyclist Injured in Collision With Newport Beach Police Vehicle, Transported to Hospital: Officials

A male cyclist was injured Thursday afternoon following a collision with a Newport Beach police vehicle, officials reported.

The collision was reported about 4:05 p.m. at Newport Coast Drive and Provence, according to Jennifer Manzella, spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department. The cyclist, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Manzella said the cyclist was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The officer was not injured in the collision.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.