Male Cyclist Injured in Collision With Newport Beach Police Vehicle, Transported to Hospital: Officials

Posted 7:11 PM, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:13PM, April 20, 2017

A male cyclist was injured Thursday afternoon following a collision with a Newport Beach police vehicle, officials reported.

A cyclist was struck by a Newport Beach police vehicle on April 20, 2017. (Credit: Google Maps)

The collision was reported about 4:05 p.m. at Newport Coast Drive and Provence, according to Jennifer Manzella, spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department. The cyclist, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Manzella said the cyclist was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The officer was not injured in the collision.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

 