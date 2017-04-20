Man’s Body Found in South Los Angeles House Fire: LAFD

A man’s body was found Thursday evening inside a home that had caught fire in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported about 5:41 p.m. at a home located at 817 W. 106th Street. About 30 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was contained to the front portion of the house, and had the blaze knocked down within 16 minutes, fire officials said.

Officials said the man was in his early 40s. Four residents were displaced.

Arson investigators were on scene.

No other information was released.