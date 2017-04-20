× Missing Tennessee Teen Allegedly Abducted by Former Teacher Found in Northern California; Suspect Arrested

After five weeks on the run, a Tennessee teacher who kidnapped and fled with a 15-year-old student has been arrested in Northern California, authorities said Thursday.

The student, Elizabeth Thomas, was found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.

Tad Cummins, 50, fled with Elizabeth from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee, on March 13. The two disappeared a few weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom.

Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that showed the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. But for weeks, the trail went cold.

The break came when a vehicle belonging to Cummins was found in Siskiyou County, California, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. It was identified using its vehicle identification number.

Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said last month. He was added to the state’s most wanted list.

