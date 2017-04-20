× Rabid Bat Found at O.C. Park Prompts Warning From County Health Officials

Orange County health officials are looking for people who may have come into contact with a bat at a park in Irvine that tested positive for rabies over the weekend.

The bat was found Saturday on a picnic bench near a restroom at William Mason Regional Park, according to Orange County Health Care Agency officials. They say the animal has tested positive for rabies and anyone who may have come into contact with it is at risk of being infected with the virus.

The virus is found in an animal’s saliva and is transmitted to people by a bite from a rabid animal, health officials said in a statement.

“Although very rare, contamination of the eyes, mouth or an open wound by the saliva of a rabid animal can also transmit rabies,” the statement read in part.

