Thursday Tee Time With Strawberry Farms Golf Course

Thursday Tee time will feature Strawberry Farms Golf Course in Irvine. Developed by Doug DeCinces, former California Angel third baseman, this par-71, 6,700 yard course is set amid canyons and wetlands. The 18-hole course offers picturesque vistas across the 35-acre reservoir, large rolling greens surrounded by wildlife and natural vegetation and scenic hills studded with granite boulders and natural waterfalls. For more information, click HERE.