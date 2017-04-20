Understanding Your Genes for Better Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Sharad Paul joined us live to talk about his new book “The Genetics of Health: Understand Your Genes for Better Health” Recognized as one of the best in his field, surgeon, academic, and philanthropist Dr. Sharad Paul combines everyday health with evolutionary biology and explains how to improve your overall wellness by following a diet and exercise plan based on your gene type. For more information on Dr. Sharad including how you can get a copy of his book, visit his website or you can follow him on social media.