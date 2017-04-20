Vernon Firefighters Help Make Dream Come True for Boy Battling Terminal Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters in Vernon are taking a break from battling fires Thursday to make a dream come true for a young boy battling a terminal disease.

Six-year-old Steven Pulido will be a firefighter for a day and will get to run drills, wear custom made firefighter gear and even put out a fire thanks to the City of Vernon Fire Department.

Steven’s rare condition made headlines earlier this month when he became a SWAT deputy for a day after officials learned of his desire to be in law enforcement.

Steven was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and childhood cerebral ALD shortly after he was born.

The rare genetic disorder destroys the protective covering surrounding the brain's nerve cells, preventing them from doing their job of allowing us to think and control our muscles.

Eventually, the disease could leave Steven in a vegetative state, his mother said.

Thursday, the Fire Department will be honoring Steven with a plaque as part his special day.

Vernon firefighters have taken part in annual fundraising efforts for about 10 years to help with children’s cancer research.

This year’s event will include a blood drive and firefighters who have volunteered to shave their heads.

“Sometimes they lose their hair so we do it for support of the kids who have the treatment,” Fire Department spokesman Chad McGovney said.

