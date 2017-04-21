One of the country’s most recognizable journalists 60 Minutes Correspondent, Lesley Stahl joined us live to talk about her book “Becoming Grandma – The Joys and Science of New Grandparenting” After 4 decades as a reporter, Lesley says the most vivid and transformative experience of her life was becoming a grandmother. Stahl speaks with scientists and doctors about physiological changes that occur in women when they have grandchildren and psychiatrists about the therapeutic effects of grandchildren on both grandmothers and grandfathers. Lesley will be appearing Friday, April 21 at 7pm at The Norman P. Murray Community Center in Mission Viejo. You can get tickets HERE when you search Lesley Stahl. The paperback of “Becoming Grandma” is available wherever books are sold.
60 Minutes Correspondent Lesley Stahl on Her Book ‘Becoming Grandma’
-
‘Sesame Street’ to Add Julia, a Muppet With Autism, to Show’s Regular Cast
-
Gorsuch: ‘I Would Have Walked Out the Door’ If Trump Asked Him to Overturn Roe v. Wade
-
Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap 7-Year-Old Girl From Paramount KFC, Fighting With Deputies
-
Fort Lauderdale Shooting Victims Include Grandfather, Great-Grandmother
-
$30,000 Reward Offered in Brutal Slaying of Retired Couple Inside Diamond Bar Home
-
-
3 Men Sought in Home-Invasion Robbery Near Whittier
-
Alabama Teen Asks His Grandmother to Prom, But High School Won’t Allow Her to Go
-
Washington Man Accused of Brutally Killing His Grandmother After She Told Him to Turn Off the Lights
-
Virginia Security Guard Shot, Killed 60-Year-Old Man Playing Pokémon Go, Attorney Says
-
Meryl Streep Denounces Donald Trump in Emotional Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
-
-
Trump Attacks ‘Overrated’ Streep for Golden Globes Speech, Denies Mocking New York Times Reporter With Disability
-
Colo, Oldest Gorilla Ever on Record, Dies at 60 in Her Sleep at Columbus Zoo
-
2 Girls Critical After Being Shot in Head in Separate Incidents in Chicago