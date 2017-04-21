Buena Park School Board President Charged With Multiple Counts in Child Porn Case: DA’s Office

The Buena Park School District School Board president is scheduled to be arraigned on multiple child porn charges Friday, one day after police announced his arrest.

Dennis Brian Chambers, 50, has been charged with one felony count of possession and control of child pornography, and a felony count county of distribution of child porn, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges also included a sentencing enhancement allegation that the pornography contained over 600 images, with at least 10 or more involving a prepubescent minor, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Chambers was arrested at his Buena Park residence in the 8000 block of Taylor Street on Wednesday following a monthslong investigation that began in the state of Montana, according to the Fontana Police Department, which investigated the case in Southern California.

Police said they discovered an electronic storage device containing thousands of child porn videos and images at the defendant’s home.

One or more of the images involved a minor under the age of 12, according to the criminal complaint.

Orange County Deputy DA Karyn Strokke is prosecuting the case.

