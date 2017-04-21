× Man Pleads Not Guilty in Connection With Robbery, Assault of Woman and Her Husband in Long Beach

A 39-year-old man pleaded not guilty to attacking a woman and her husband in a Long Beach parking lot and stealing the woman’s purse earlier this month, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officials said Friday.

Rodrick Smith was charged with second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.

The incident occurred on April 13 when Smith was driving his vehicle in a Long Beach parking lot and he apparently rear-ended another vehicle, officials said.

Smith and the other driver pulled over to exchange information and the woman called her husband to get more information about the vehicle. Smith then allegedly punched the victim repeatedly, grabbed her purse and tried to get away in his vehicle, officials said.

The victim’s husband also drove to the parking lot to help his wife, and Smith allegedly rammed his vehicle into the husband’s vehicle and drove off.

Smith was found five days later and was arrested, officials said.

He faces a special allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury on the woman during the commission of a robbery.

Smith was previously convicted of driving or taking a vehicle without consent in 1999, bank robbery in 2001, possession for sale of cocaine base in 2011 and carrying a concealed dirk and dagger in 2012.

He is scheduled to return to court on April 28 and faces 25 years to life if convicted as charged, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.