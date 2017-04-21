× Man Sought in Assault Outside Echo Park Bar That Left 2 People Injured Last December

A man is being sough in connection with an assault that left two people injured outside an Echo Park bar late last year, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Friday.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29 between 1:50 a.m. and 2 a.m. when the victims and suspect met inside the Gold Room bar, at 1558 West Sunset Blvd.

Surveillance video from the bar showed the two groups having drinks together and they all left at the same time when the bar closed, officials said.

At that point, police said the men “engaged in a verbal dispute,” and the suspect hit one of the victims on the side of the head, resulting in a laceration.

The other victim tried to keep the situation under control and talk to the suspect, but the man cut the victim on his neck and face with a knife. The suspect then drove away in a dark-colored four-door car, police said.

The man is described as being Hispanic between 25 to 30 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, a beard and multiple tattoos on his face, neck and head.

He is believed to be between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 200 and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants.

It is unclear why police had not released any information about the attack before Friday, but are now asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Rampart Division gang detectives at (213) 484-3660 or (213) 484-3655.