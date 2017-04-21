NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Captures Image of Earth, Moon From Within Rings of Saturn

NASA on Thursday released a photo taken from the Cassini spacecraft that shows a tiny-looking Earth from the view between Saturn’s icy rings.

The image was taken from the spacecraft on April 12, when Cassini was approximately 870 million miles from Earth.

Although not visible in the photo, NASA said the southern Atlantic Ocean part of Earth was facing the spacecraft at the time the picture was snapped.

A zoomed-in version of the same photo also shows Earth’s moon visible to the planet’s left, according to NASA.

The Cassini mission is a joint project involving NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Italian Space Agency; it is managed by the Pasadena-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The mission is set to end on Sept. 15, with the spacecraft crashing into Saturn.