NorCal Authorities Seek Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girls in Mendocino County

Authorities in Mendocino County asked the public for help Thursday in locating two 12-year-old girls who disappeared after leaving a boys and girls club.

Investigators believe Athena Fausset and Catrina Johnson left the Ukiah Boys & Girls Club about 5 p.m. but have not been seen since, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Fausset was last seen wearing a blue pullover hoodie, black leggings and black slip on shoes.

Johnson was wearing a gray zipup hoodie, dark blue jeans and a light-colored blouse.

No further details on their disappearance were immediately available.

The Sheriff’s Department provided an image of the girls on their Facebook page and asked users to “please share” the post.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 707-463-4086.