Residents Evacuated From Long Beach Homes Amid Police Search Following Motel Shooting
Residents in a Long Beach neighborhood are being evacuated from their homes Friday morning while police search for the person who shot a female victim at a motel.
Officers were called to the shooting just before 10 a.m. at a motel in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Cambridge Street, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said.
They found a female who had been shot, Pratt said, not giving the victim’s age. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Meanwhile, the shooter had fled.
Officers were searching for the individual, who was not described by Pratt. A “containment area” was set up from Gordon Street to Allington Street, and Long Beach Boulevard to the 710 Freeway, which includes a residential area of about five blocks. The evacuated area appears to be within the Coolidge Triangle neighborhood.
“Residents in the affected area are being evacuated to a nearby school that is NOT in session due to Spring Break,” Pratt wrote in an email.
No description of the shooter was available.
About 11:30 a.m., the department sent out an alert warning of police activity for a “homicide investigation” near the shooting site — “in area of Long Beach Blvd/710 and Barclay/Gordon.”
Police warned people to avoid the area or “remain inside … until further notice.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if the evacuation efforts were continuing, or if the victim had died.
