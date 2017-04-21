× Residents Evacuated From Long Beach Homes Amid Police Search Following Motel Shooting

Residents in a Long Beach neighborhood are being evacuated from their homes Friday morning while police search for the person who shot a female victim at a motel.

Officers were called to the shooting just before 10 a.m. at a motel in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Cambridge Street, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said.

They found a female who had been shot, Pratt said, not giving the victim’s age. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the shooter had fled.

Officers were searching for the individual, who was not described by Pratt. A “containment area” was set up from Gordon Street to Allington Street, and Long Beach Boulevard to the 710 Freeway, which includes a residential area of about five blocks. The evacuated area appears to be within the Coolidge Triangle neighborhood.

“Residents in the affected area are being evacuated to a nearby school that is NOT in session due to Spring Break,” Pratt wrote in an email.

No description of the shooter was available.

About 11:30 a.m., the department sent out an alert warning of police activity for a “homicide investigation” near the shooting site — “in area of Long Beach Blvd/710 and Barclay/Gordon.”

Police warned people to avoid the area or “remain inside … until further notice.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the evacuation efforts were continuing, or if the victim had died.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Police activity in Long Beach Blvd/710 and Barclay/Gordon. Avoid area. Homicide investigation, remain inside resident until further notice — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 21, 2017