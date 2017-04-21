× Warmer Weather Brings on Threat of Fires; LAFD Extinguish Brush Fire in Sunland-Tujunga

Los Angeles firefighters extinguished a 2-acre brush fire in Sunland-Tujunga on Friday night as warmer weather in Southern California has increased the threat of fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has called to the scene of a one-fourth acre fire in the 11000 block of North Alethea Drive around 6:41 p.m.

No structures were threatened by the fire but it continued to grow until it reached a 2-acre fire, firefighters said.

LAFD air operations performed water drops and the Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

Ground crews were able to access the fire and knock down the blaze down by 6:58 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to the LAFD.