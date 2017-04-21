Water Main Break Leaves Gaping Hole in Arlington Heights Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A water main break created a 40-foot geyser and left a gaping hole in a street in the Arlington Heights neighborhood of Central Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. when a 6-inch cast iron pipe burst, allowing water to break through the street and damage some surrounding vehicles, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power spokesman Mark Ching said.

Video from the scene showed at least one vehicle on South Bronson Avenue with shattered windows as water shot about 40 feet into the air near the Venice Boulevard intersection.

Water and Power crews were at the scene to fix the 88-year-old broken main and expected to have water restored to the area by 11 a.m., Ching said.

Despite the pipes age and reports of one previous break in the area, Ching said the condition of the main was “not that bad,” and he didn’t expect any further problems once crews replaced the damaged section.

Bronson Avenue was expected to reopen Friday evening, Ching said.