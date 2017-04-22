× 1 Injured, in Custody After Officer-Involved Shooting in North Hills

A person was injured during an officer-involved shooting in North Hills Saturday morning, LAPD officials said.

The incident occurred about 6:35 a.m. near the intersection of Rayen Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

A person, described as a suspect, was shot and taken into custody, officials said. The person’s condition was unknown.

It is also unknown what led to the shooting.

Check back for details on this developing story.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.