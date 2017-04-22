× 3 Injured During Highland Park Party in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting: LAPD

Three people were injured during a party in an apparent gang-related shooting in Highland Park Friday night, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Oak Terrace Drive.

A man allegedly slapped a woman after she refused his affections and three other men intervened, police said.

The first man pulled out a handgun, shot the other men and left the scene. The woman was not injured.

Two of the men were taken to a hospital in stable condition, but the other was listen in critical condition, police said.

No other details were released.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.