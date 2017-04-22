Firefighters Battle 30-Acre Brush Fire in San Bernardino’s Borea Canyon

Authorities on Saturday were working to contained a brush fire that broke out in San Bernardino, officials said.

San Bernardino County firefighters reported the blaze in a tweet at 6:49 p.m. It is being dubbed the Sterling Fire.

The flames had engulfed about 30 acres in the area of Borea Canyon as of 8:05 p.m. but their forward rate of spread had stopped, the San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted.

At 6:49 p.m. the agency said the fire was zero percent contained. By 6:57, crews had placed a line of retardant around the flames and were “making good progress.”

The blaze ignited in the city of San Bernardino before making its way up to the forest, firefighters said, but it was unclear what caused the fire to break out.

There was no immediate threat to structures, officials said.

Fire crews’ response included 17 engines, two hand crews, two helicopters and two air tankers.

Firefighters will remain at the scene overnight to construct and reinforce lines, according to the agency’s Twitter.

Check back for updates on this developing story.