Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Possible Grow Operation in Downtown L.A.

A fire at a commercial building in downtown L.A. burned for about half an hour Saturday before it was contained, firefighters said.

Officials responded to the structure fire at 1601 S. Alameda St. around 3:57 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

#AlamedaIC one lane N on Alameda open ETA 30 mins #LAFD contains fire & limits damage to small area 📷Eric French pic.twitter.com/AjXNxE2y3A — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) April 23, 2017

Fire was showing from the roof of the one-story commercial structure when crews arrived on scene, the agency said.

It took 43 firefighters about 28 minutes to knock down the flames, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Once the blaze was contained, arson investigators and L.A. police began investigating the site as a possible grow operation, authorities said.

Only one northbound lane of Alameda Street was open as crews continued to work the scene. The road was expected to reopen around 6 p.m., LAFD said on Twitter.