Funeral Service to Be Held for San Bernardino Teacher Killed in Classroom by Her Estranged Husband

A large group of people is expected Saturday at the funeral service for Karen Smith, a San Bernardino teacher who was shot and killed by her estranged husband while she was in her special needs classroom earlier this month.

Smith, 53, and one of her students, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, were killed at North Park Elementary School in the April 10 shooting.

Cedric Anderson, also 53, then fatally shot himself, without saying a word. Nolan Brandy, 9, was also injured in the shooting.

The service will be held at Shield of Faith Christian Center, 1750 West Holt Ave. in Pomona starting at 10 a.m. and will be open to the public. People began to arrive at the church about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Smith will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina.

A service was held for Jonathan Friday.