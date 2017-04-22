× Man Sets Valley Glen Apartment on Fire After Barricading Himself For Hours: LAPD

An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a Valley Glen apartment for hours later started a fire and was eventually taken into custody, LAPD officials said Saturday.

The incident began about 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of Califa Street. Police responded to a call about the man showing up to the home where someone had filed a restraining order against him. The man then barricaded himself with a nail gun, Officer Sal Ramirez told KTLA.

About 2 p.m. Los Angeles city firefighters responded to the apartment because the man had threatened to set it on fire.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze after the man allegedly started it, according to the fire department.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of arson and was transported to a hospital with smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters and Jessica Pierre-Petido contributed to this story.