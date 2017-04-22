Officials Warn of Dangerous Surf, Tides at O.C. Beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A beach hazard statement is in effect along the Orange County coast through Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves and surf are expected between 3 to 5 feet and may reach 7 feet, officials said.

Surf will diminish Saturday evening, but some high sets are expected to continue and build again on Sunday.

The high surf brings dangerous conditions and strong rip currents.

Tidal overflow is also a concern, and officials advise beach goers to obey warning signs and talk to lifeguards before swimming.

Residents and visitors should also use caution in the water and to swim near a lifeguard.

Temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid 70s along the coast Saturday, and in the lower to mid 80s inland.