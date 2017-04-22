5-Year-Old South Pasadena Boy Missing; Father Found Unresponsive in Park

Authorities on Saturday were searching for a young South Pasadena boy after his father was found passed out in a park.

Aramazd Andressian, 5, was last seen Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. via a Skype video call from an unknown location, South Pasadena police said on Facebook.

Aramazd is described as 4 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 55 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts and has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder, officers said.

His father, a South Pasadena resident, was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park early Saturday morning a short distance from his vehicle, South Pasadena police Chief Art Miller said in a news conference.

The toddler was not with his father at that time, Miller added.

The father did not appear to be the victim of a crime, police said. He was cooperating with detectives in the search and was being interviewed Saturday evening, officers said.

The boy’s mother — who shares custody of Aramazd as she and his father go through divorce proceedings — called police after he and his father did not appear at their agreed upon drop off location in San Marino Saturday morning, Miller said.

By that time the father had been hospitalized, officials said.

As part of the parents’ custody agreement, while Aramazd is in his father’s care, he and his mom are supposed to talk via Skype on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. That scheduled call never happened Thursday night, according to Miller.

Anyone with information about Aramazd’s location can call South Pasadena police at 626-403-7297.