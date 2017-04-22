Police Seek 33-Year-Old Long Beach Man in Connection With Shooting Death

Police on Saturday were searching for a 33-year-old Long Beach man accused in the shooting death that occurred earlier in the week.

Long Beach Police identified Jason Daniels as the suspect in the killing of 38-year-old William Luther Hayes of Long Beach. Investigators believe Daniels shot Hayes due to a personal conflict, officers said in a statement.

Daniels is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has black hair that was most recently long and worn in a ponytail as well as a full beard, according to police.

He was last seen traveling in a 2002 black Dodge Durango with a personalized license plate reading “1RAVON.”

The vehicle had damage on the passenger side and distinctive 22-inch rims, the release states.

Daniels is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

He is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of Cherry Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived to find Hayes suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported in critical but stable condition to a nearby hospital, where he died the next day.

Anyone who knows of Daniels’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.