× Thousands Gather in Downtown L.A. for March to Support Science in the Trump Era

Thousands of scientists, students and activists gathered Saturday in downtown Los Angeles for the March for Science, one of more than 500 such events being held around the world.

The march is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Pershing Square, after an hour of speeches to rally the crowd. Participants will walk about seven blocks to City Hall for more speeches, then return to Pershing Square for presentations on air quality, dinosaurs and how to spot “alternative facts” on the Internet.

Related: Follow coverage of the “March for Science” in Los Angeles here.

The lineup of speakers includes celebrity seismologist Lucy Jones, billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer and Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” screenwriter Allison Schroeder. (Steyer’s nonprofit group, NextGen Climate America, is one of the primary funders of the march.)

More than 500 cities around the world will host a March for Science on Saturday. The main event will take place on the National Mall in Washington, headlined by science-enthusiast-in-chief Bill Nye and an array of scientific researchers. In California, marches will occur in 41 places, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Seismologist @DrLucyJones is delivering a speech called "Reality Matters" at the #marchforscience in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/mlcI1QvQgQ — Javier Panzar (@jpanzar) April 22, 2017

Melissa Arredondo a ph.D who will work for food at #MarchforScience in #PershingSquare in DTLA on #EarthDay. pic.twitter.com/zTTj9I7RdF — Genaro Molina (@GenaroMolina47) April 22, 2017

Another sign theme at the #MarchForScienceLA : fun with element symbols. pic.twitter.com/TBLw5PmM9O — Deborah Netburn (@DeborahNetburn) April 22, 2017

Solar system on an umbrella and a caffeine molecule. Mom and daughter super team. #MarchForScienceLA pic.twitter.com/zVY98Wkgjr — Deborah Netburn (@DeborahNetburn) April 22, 2017

34.040713 -118.246769