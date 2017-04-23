× Hundreds Celebrate Opening of Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown

Hundreds of people from every corner of Los Angeles County — along with the state’s top political leadership and the chief of a Los Angeles Native American tribe — celebrated Saturday morning the opening of California’s newest state park, situated on a former rail yard with a stunning view of the Los Angeles skyline.

The park on its first day was bustling with personal activity while politicians gave long speeches in blistering April sunshine.

Families walked along gravel paths, pushing strollers with sleeping babies. Dads and moms threw Frisbees with their toddlers. Red kites filled the sky. Older visitors crowded under tiny trees to get a bit of shade while they munched on treats.

“I’m only sorry I didn’t bring my little dog,” said Norma Bravo, who traveled from San Fernando for the grand opening. “Next week, I’ll be back with my dog and my granddaughter.”

