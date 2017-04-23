Kern County Sheriff Bucks Trend, Calls for ‘Anti-Sanctuary’ Immigration Policies

More than three years ago, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood made headlines when he defied the California Trust Act, a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown that restricts cooperation between local law enforcement officials and federal immigration agents. His stance riled the governor and California’s immigrant-rights groups.

Now, Youngblood is making headlines once again over immigration.

In two weeks, Youngblood will ask the county Board of Supervisors to adopt a resolution that would declare Kern a “law and order” county and not a “sanctuary” county.

Specifically, he wants to ensure that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers can continue to identify felony detainees in Kern County jails who are in the country illegally so that they can be deported upon release.

