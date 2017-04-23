× Man Killed, Boy Injured in Monrovia Shooting: Officials

A man was killed and a boy was critically injured in a shooting in Monrovia late Saturday, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cypress Avenue.

Responding officers found the victims had each been shot at least once in the torso, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officials did not reveal his age.

The shooter is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s department is 323-890-5500.