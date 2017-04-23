Reward Increased to $50K in Search for NorCal College Student Who Disappeared 3 Weeks Ago

After 23 days of searching, family on Sunday said they were upping the reward for information leading to the location of a 20-year-old Northern California woman who was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Yuba City.

Family members and the FBI are offering up a total of $50,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Alycia Yeoman, the missing woman’s family wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to their search effort.

The Yuba College student was reported missing April 1, after family became concerned when she didn’t show up to either of her two jobs at Starbucks or McDonalds for two days, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

She was last seen leaving a residence on Romero Street in Yuba City on March 30 at 11 p.m., according to the FBI.

Her green Toyota Tacoma and cellphone were found the next week in an orchard in the town of Live Oak, about 10 miles north of Yuba City.

Thus far, there have been no “credible leads” of foul play or suspicious circumstances in Yeoman’s disappearance, according to investigators.

Staff at a local Indian restaurant told KTXL Yeoman had dinner there on March 30 with a friend, described only as a 37-year-old man, around 6 p.m. Police confirmed they spoke with the man.

Yeoman and her friend went back to his home on Romero Street in Yuba City, and hung out with the man’s son and daughter, who is Yeoman’s age, investigators said. They were also joined by a young couple.

That is where Yeoman was last seen.

But in Saturday’s post on the Find Alycia Yeoman Facebook page, family said they believe “something bad happened” to the college student the night she went missing “while she was in the company of what she thought were her friends.”

“Whatever happened, even if it was accidental, we feel it took a back seat the truth,” the post stated.

The post — which said it was written by Yeoman’s extended family included parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins — did not disclose the source of the funding that upped the reward to $50,000.

The FBI has offered a $5,000 reward, while a GoFundMe account set up by the family had raised a little over $11,000 Sunday night.

A local business has offered an additional $500, according to KTXL.