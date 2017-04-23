Search Continues for Missing Boy Whose Father Was Found Passed Out in South Pasadena Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A search is continuing Sunday for a 5-year-old boy whose father was found passed out in a South Pasadena park and arrested.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen by his mother at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday during a Skype video call from an unknown location, according to South Pasadena Police.

His mother reported him missing Saturday after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point in San Marino that morning to drop off their son.

The father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, of South Pasadena, was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park, along Stoney Dr, earlier that same morning, a short distance from his vehicle. The boy was not with him. Andressian was taken to a hospital and treated.

Police later made the connection with Andressian to the missing person reported filed by the boy's mother. Andressian was then questioned by police for hours and eventually arrested, police said. He was booked on suspicion of child abduction and child endangerment.

Police said the father did not appear to be a victim of a crime, however Andressian said he does not remember what happened to his son. It is unclear how long and why he was passed out. It is also unclear exactly how long the boy has been missing.

Bloodhounds and authorities searched for the boy in and around the park, on the ground and in the air Saturday. Officials returned to the park Sunday morning.

Aramazd is described as being about 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts and has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder, police said.

Anyone with information about Aramazd's location can call South Pasadena police at 626-403-7297.