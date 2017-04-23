Thousands Expected for L.A. March Commemorating 102nd Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Tens of thousands are expected to march and rally outside the Turkish Consulate on Wilshire Boulevard on Monday to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

The 1.5-mile march — which drew an estimated 60,000 people last year — is scheduled to begin at noon at Pan Pacific Park at 7600 Beverly Blvd. and end outside the Turkish Consulate at 6300 Wilshire Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Road closures, delays and congestion are expected in the surrounding areas, according to the city.

Among the speakers scheduled are Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), according to the Armenian Genocide Committee, the coalition that organized the march.

