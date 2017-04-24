Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Duarte at the City of Hope, one of the participants in the Saturday, April 29th 102.3 Radio Free KJLH Women’s Health Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center, 300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802, 310-330-2200, kjlhradio.com. Admission is FREE!

Event check in is 7am. The expo ends at 5pm.

In addition to free health screenings, free massages, exercise classes, entertainment, healthy food demonstrations, beauty and hair pavilions, and vendor areas, there will be information medical information from a panel of medical specialists representing AARP, UCLA, Kaiser Permanente, Cedars-Sinai, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation as well as City of Hope.

Free mammograms are available for women who meet specific criteria.

You must check your qualifications BEFORE the event.

