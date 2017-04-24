× 2-Year-Old Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’ After Being Hit by Vehicle in South L.A.: Police

A toddler died after being struck by a car in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South L.A. on Monday morning, in what one police official described as a “tragic accident.”

Few details were immediately provided about the fatal crash, which occurred in the 1100 block of East 49th Street just before 10 a.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed that the victim appeared to have been hit in the driveway of a home. A white sheet was covering the front of a maroon-colored pickup in the driveway, though it was unclear if that was the vehicle that struck the child.

The victim was 2 years old, according to the Fire Department. A gender and name were not immediately known.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado told KTLA that the driver of the car that hit the child remained at the scene, and the crash was not being investigated as a hit-and-run.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Preciado called the incident a “tragic accident.”

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.