Amber Alert Issued for 1-Year-Old Girl Taken From Rancho Cucamonga by Man Said to Be Armed and Dangerous

Authorities on Monday issued an Amber Alert after a 1-year-old girl was abducted in Rancho Cucamonga.

The suspect in the incident, 38-year-old Daniel Segura, was considered armed and dangerous, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child, Lexi Segura, was taken from Rancho Cucamonga at 5:40 p.m., officials said.

The two were believed to be traveling in a red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant with California license plate No. 6WEE209.

Lexi is described as Latina with brown hair and eyes. She is around 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds and was last seen wearing a baby-blue shirt with gold writing, jeans and pink shoes, officials said.

The suspect was described as a Latino man with brown hair and eyes. He is roughly 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with a dark-colored baseball cap and jeans.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with a dark-colored baseball cap and jeans and also has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck, according to CHP.

The relationship between the two was unclear.

The alert was in effect for San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or San Bernardino sheriff’s officials at 866-346-7632.

Check back for updates on this developing story.