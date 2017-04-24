Ashley Iaconetti Talks “The Twins: Happily Ever After?” and Girls Night Out at “Absinthe L.A.”

Ashley Iaconetti sat down to discuss the possibility of finding love on Reality TV again, as well as being in Freeform's series "The Twins: Happily Ever After?" with Emily and Haley Ferguson. Iaconetti will also be hosting a Girls Night Out at "Absinthe L.A." on Tuesday, April 25th. She helped KTLA give away a pair of tickets to one lucky viewer to join her for Girls Night Out at "Absinthe L.A."
"The Twins: Happily Ever After?" airs Mondays at 9pm on Freeform.
Go to absinthela.com/gno for information and tickets to Girls Night Out with Iaconetti and the twins.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, April 24, 2017.