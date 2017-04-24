× Mountain Lion Snatched Small Dog From Bay Area Woman’s Bedroom, DNA Evidence Confirms

The mountain lion did not commit the perfect crime.

DNA evidence left behind in a San Mateo County home confirms that it was a big cat that snatched a woman’s little dog last week.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. April 17 as the woman and her child slept in her bedroom. The woman’s 15-pound Portuguese Podengo suddenly started barking.

The woman woke up and saw a shadow of an animal, which walked through her partially open French doors and entered her bedroom, according to Det. Salvador Zuno, spokesman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

37.255164 -122.383015