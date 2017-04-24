× Elton John Cancels Las Vegas Shows After Being Hospitalized With Serious Infection

Elton John has canceled his April and May shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after being hospitalized for a serious infection.

“During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection,” that left him “violently ill,” Caesar’s Palace said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

According to Caesar’s, the singer spent two days in intensive care before being released on Saturday. John is expected to make a full recovery and will return to the stage in Twickenham, England, on June 3.

“I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them,” John said in the statement. “I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

A staple on the Las Vegas Strip, John’s “The Million Dollar Piano” residency at Caesars began in 2011 and features the Grammy winner singing and playing the piano amid special effects and massive LED screens. The show will resume in October and run through its final dates in May 2018