Former Mrs. Orange County Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

A former Mrs. Orange County pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child pornography and lewd acts with a minor, authorities said.

Meghan Breanna Alt, 27, was sentenced to three years’ probation and 300 days in county jail, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. She was ordered to perform 15 days of community service and must complete a Child Abuser’s Treatment Program.

Alt, who is not in custody, must report to the Orange County jail on Friday to complete her sentence, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to prosecutors, Alt took sexually explicit photos of a 4-year-old female relative and used her cellphone to distribute the pictures in exchange for money and gifts. The photos were taken between Jan. 1, 2015, and Oct. 7, 2015, prosecutors said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.