Freddie Highmore sat down to talk about transforming from Norman Bates to alter ego Norma in A&E's "Bates Motel." He also discusses his upcoming projects, including "The Good Doctor."

The series finale of "Bates Motel" airs Monday, April 24th at 10pm on A&E. Stayed tuned immediately following the finale for "Bates Motel: The Check Out."

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, April 24, 2017.